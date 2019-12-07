DENVER (CBS4) – A mountain wave cloud hanging along the Front Range made for a stunning sunrise on Saturday morning. This picture was sent to us from Joseph Alsko in Longmont.
We expect occasional cloud cover across Colorado today as a new storm system approaches the state from the northwest. At times the clouds may be fairly thick along the Interstate 25 urban corridor and that could limit daytime heating. Parts of Larimer County and Weld County started the day off with freezing fog and it will likely stay cloudy and chilly in those areas this afternoon compared to the rest of the region.
Snow will make a return to Colorado’s high country overnight tonight and it will fall off and on through the day on Sunday. In some areas it will last into the mid-morning hours on Monday. Several inches of snow will be possible before all is said and done for communities above 8,500 feet.
The same storm will drag a cold front through the Denver area sometime late Sunday afternoon and it will drop our temperatures and bring a chance for light rain or snow. Some of that could last into the early morning hours on Monday.