AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police hope images from home surveillance cameras will help them catch more porch pirates this holiday season. They’re asking residents to voluntarily hand over their video.
They can also request to see your video through the Ring Neighbors app.
“I think anything to help. Anything to help stop these crimes from happening,” said Gina Dardano, a Denver resident.
A porch pirate recently stole a girl’s Christmas present from Dardano’s home.
“She gets out of the car and just casually walks up to the porch as if she belongs here and definitely did not,” she said.
There is no obligation to hand over video to participate, but Dardano thinks at this point it can’t hurt.
“It just seems maddening that multiple people are getting hit in broad daylight.”