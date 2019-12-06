  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) — There’s a huge toy giveaway happening Saturday — and some dedicated parents lined up Friday and camped out. They camped outside the National Western Complex in Denver. It’s one of six locations for the annual “Kenzi’s Causes Toy Shop.”

(credit: CBS)

The Denver location alone will provide toys for 4,000 kids.

Carol Leitz joined the line at 8:30 a.m. Friday. She says it’s worth the wait.

(credit: CBS)

“You go in and you shop for your kids. They have an unlimited toy section, so you go in and pick out what your kids would like and it’s absolutely free — so that’s the promise. You can stand in line, you can wait, and you go shop.”

(credit: CBS)

Parents need to bring a government ID and their children’s birth certificates.

Comments

Leave a Reply