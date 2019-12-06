Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — There’s a huge toy giveaway happening Saturday — and some dedicated parents lined up Friday and camped out. They camped outside the National Western Complex in Denver. It’s one of six locations for the annual “Kenzi’s Causes Toy Shop.”
The Denver location alone will provide toys for 4,000 kids.
Carol Leitz joined the line at 8:30 a.m. Friday. She says it’s worth the wait.
“You go in and you shop for your kids. They have an unlimited toy section, so you go in and pick out what your kids would like and it’s absolutely free — so that’s the promise. You can stand in line, you can wait, and you go shop.”
Parents need to bring a government ID and their children’s birth certificates.