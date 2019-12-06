



– Visiting Sunnyside, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a day spa known for its facials and massages to a microbrewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sunnyside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Sunny’s

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch cafe Sunny’s. Located at 2339 W. 44th Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, anticipate a sizable assortment of eggs Benedict varietals, pancakes, waffles, granola bowls and other classic plates, such as corned beef hash, two eggs cooked any style and a breakfast sandwich.

Indulgences Day Spa

Next up is Indulgences Day Spa, situated at 4100 Federal Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This popular day spa provides a range of beauty and pampering services, from massages, body scrubs and standard facials to acne treatments, microdermabrasion and pore cleansing.

Bacon Social House

Breakfast and brunch eatery Bacon Social House is another excellent choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2434 W. 44th Ave., four stars out of 847 reviews.

According to its Yelp page, Bacon Social House is best known for its morning cocktails, local craft beer selection and diverse menu, which features items like red velvet pancakes, huevos rancheros, avocado toast and bacon flights.

Salon Rosalee

Salon Rosalee, a hair studio and cosmetics outlet, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4036 Tejon St. to experience it for yourself.

First established in 1993, Salon Rosalee specializes in hair cuts and coloring treatments, including highlights and balayage techniques.

Diebolt Brewing Company

Finally, there’s Diebolt Brewing Company, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews. Stop by 3855 Mariposa St. to hit up the family-owned brewery next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Diebolt Brewing Company offers numerous seasonal and year-round craft brews in a variety of styles, including session IPAs, French-inspired malt ales, saisons, porters, pale ales and light wheat beers.

Article provided by Hoodline.