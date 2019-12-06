Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of careless driving resulting in death after Alexis Bounds was killed over the summer while she was riding her bike along Marion Parkway in Denver. David Anton, 51, entered the plea during a Denver Circuit Court hearing in the morning.
DENVER (CBS4) – A man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of careless driving resulting in death after Alexis Bounds was killed over the summer while she was riding her bike along Marion Parkway in Denver. David Anton, 51, entered the plea during a Denver Circuit Court hearing in the morning.
Under an agreement with prosecutors, Anton will not have to serve any jail time but will have to complete community service.
Bounds, a wife and mother of two, was killed when she was riding her bike and was struck by a dump truck Anton was driving. The case became a rallying point for cyclists for drivers to be more careful around bikes.
“Her children — this is the hardest part,” said Bounds’ mother Peggy Boardman. “It’s so hard for her 4-year-old. He said he just wants to talk to his momma one more time. ‘One more time, can I talk to my momma?’ It’s just so hard for him to understand.”
Anton’s attorney told Bounds’ family his client is very sorry for what happened and he is devastated. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.