Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man with a walker was seriously hurt on Friday after Commerce City police say a driver hit him and then took off. It happened on Parkway Drive in front of a McDonald’s between 60th and 62nd Avenues just before 6 a.m.
Police say a gray, four-door sedan traveling westbound hit the man, who was walking with a wheeled walker in the road.
Police say the driver left the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They were still searching for the driver at 11 a.m.