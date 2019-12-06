  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Commerce City News, Traffic Accident

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man with a walker was seriously hurt on Friday after Commerce City police say a driver hit him and then took off. It happened on Parkway Drive in front of a McDonald’s between 60th and 62nd Avenues just before 6 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

Police say a gray, four-door sedan traveling westbound hit the man, who was walking with a wheeled walker in the road.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the driver left the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They were still searching for the driver at 11 a.m.

