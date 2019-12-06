  • CBS4On Air

Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– Climate activists marched through Denver on Friday morning, demanding action on climate change. The crowd paraded from downtown Denver to the state Capitol.

DENVER CLIMATE STRIKE

(credit: CBS)

A large part of the group was made up of the younger generation. They urged people to walk out of work to join them in spreading their message.

DENVER CLIMATE STRIKE

(credit: CBS)

The last time a large rally about climate change occurred in Denver was in October when climate change activist Greta Thunberg was in Colorado.

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg (credit: CBS)

On Friday, the group focused on the 2020 election and urged Congress to pass the Green New Deal. They want to end all fossil fuel expansion, hold fossil fuel companies responsible for damage, and transition to 100% renewable energy.

DENVER CLIMATE STRIKE

(credit: CBS)

