ARVDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Charles Dickens’ holiday ghost story is a Christmas classic. For many families it’s a staple of their holiday traditions. Now you can see “A Christmas Carol – The Musical” at the Arvada Center for Arts & Humanities through December 22nd.
LINK: For Tickets & Information for “A Christmas Carol – The Musical”
Larry Cahn plays Ebenezer Scrooge, who undergoes one of the most iconic transformations in literature. Scrooge is a miserly, penny-pincher. In one night, his visited by the ghost of his former business partner and three Christmas ghosts to show him the error of his ways. By the end of the story, Scrooge has made the change into generous benefactor.
Each of the Christmas ghosts has an important message for Scrooge about who he was, who he is, and who he’s going to be if he doesn’t change. Megan Van de Hey plays the Ghost of Christmas Past, Zayaz Da Camara plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck plays the Ghost of Christmas Future.
This musical version of the story is very family-friendly, and as it is a ghost story there may be a few scary moments. There are several Talk Back, and even a Happy Hour with the cast on Friday, December 6th.