Filed Under:Amy Klobuchar, Campaign 2020, Colorado News

DENVER (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is scheduled to hold a town hall in Denver on Sunday. The U.S. senator from Minnesota will attend a fundraiser in Denver Sunday morning before she is joined by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold for the public event, The Denver Post reported.

HAMPTON, IOWA – NOVEMBER 26: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks to guests during a campaign stop at La Frontera restaurant on November 26, 2019 in Hampton, Iowa. The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses will take place on February 3, 2020, making it the first nominating contest for the Democratic Party in choosing their presidential candidate to face Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The town hall will focus on elections, voter registration, campaign finance reform and election security, according to campaign officials.

Klobuchar is seeking to move up in the crowded Democratic presidential field.

She is polling fifth in Iowa, behind Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

That state’s first-in-the-nation caucus is Feb. 3.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply