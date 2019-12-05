Filed Under:Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Denver Center Theatre Company, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – “Twelfth Night” is one William Shakespeare’s convoluted romantic-comedies. The Denver Center Theatre Company is staging a production of “Twelfth Night” through December 22nd on the Stage Theatre.

There is a love triangle: Viola (dressed as Cesario) falls in love with Duke Orsino, who falls in love with Countess Olivia, who falls in love with Viola, thinking she’s a man.

There are a drunken uncle and practical jokes: Sir Toby Belch, who conspires to make Olivia’s pompous steward, Malvolio, believe that Olivia has fallen for him.

There are cross dressing twins and mistaken identities: Viola and Sebastian are twins, but when Viola dresses as Cesario, she is confused for a man, and Sebastian is mistaken as Cesario.

The Denver Center Theatre Company sorts it all out with great performances and lots of laughs.

 

