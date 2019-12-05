Comments
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The northbound lanes of Highway 85 in the Platteville area of Weld County remain closed following Wednesday’s train-truck collision. More than a dozen freight train cars derailed at 5:30 a.m. when the train struck the semi truck, which might have been trying to beat the train over the tracks at a crossing with County Road 30. There were no major injuries but some diesel fuel spilled and had to be cleaned up by a hazmat team.
“I heard the rumble and then I just turned and I saw the sparks just flying from the train from the wheels. And then just everything started shaking real bad. And all of a sudden I went to the window and saw the trains, the cars fall,” witness Bobbie Molina told CBS4.
On Thursday morning cranes were being used to try to clean up the train crash. Union Pacific officials said the train was being used to haul consumer goods and packages including clothing and electronics.
So far there’s no timeline of when northbound Highway 85 will be back open from Highway 66 to County Road 30.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.