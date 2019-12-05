



– In search of a new favorite skin care outlet? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional skin care centers around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the mood for a facial or other beauty treatments.

Aurora-area consumers usually spend more in fall at health and beauty businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and marketing automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area health and beauty businesses grew to $51 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Always Beautiful Medspa

First on the list is Always Beautiful Medspa. Located at 6240 S. Main St., Suite 225, the medical spa and body contouring clinic is the highest-rated destination for skin care in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp.

Exclusively Yours Massage

Southeast Crossing’s Exclusively Yours Massage, located at 2224 S. Fraser St., Suite 4, is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the day spa and skin care center five stars out of 27 reviews.

Clementine’s Salon & Skincare

Clementine’s Salon & Skincare, a hair studio and beauty parlor that provides skin care and eyelash services in North Aurora, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2501 Dallas St., Suite 269, to experience it for yourself.

European Wax Center

Over in Carriage Place, check out this outpost of the chain European Wax Center, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp. You’ll find the waxing and skin care salon at 3571 S. Tower Road, Suite H.

Massage Green Spa

And then there’s a location of the chain Massage Green Spa, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews. Stop by 24291 E. Orchard Road, Suite B, to hit up the skin care and massage therapy center next time you’re in need of some pampering.

