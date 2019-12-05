  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Oxford Hotel


DENVER (CBS4) — The Oxford Hotel & The Cruise Room first opened on Dec. 5, 1933 — the day that Prohibition ended. They are celebrating the anniversary of Repeal Day on Thursday with 1933 cocktail pricing and live jazz music.

Union Station from the Oxford Hotel (credit: Denver Public Library)

From 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Repeal Day, patrons of The Cruise Room can enjoy their first signature cocktail at 1933 pricing: a Tom Collins, Classic Martini or Sazarac for $.35 and a Side Car or Old Fashioned for $.50.

(credit: Oxford Hotel)

The Oxford Hotel will be featuring live jazz and swing music by Matt Skellenger in its lobby from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Skellenger is an electric bass player who has been composing, performing and recording music in Colorado for 25 years. Cruise Room guests are welcome to bring their drinks into The Oxford lobby to enjoy the live music.

(credit: Oxford Hotel via Facebook)

The Oxford Hotel is located at 1600 17th Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply