DENVER (CBS4) — The Oxford Hotel & The Cruise Room first opened on Dec. 5, 1933 — the day that Prohibition ended. They are celebrating the anniversary of Repeal Day on Thursday with 1933 cocktail pricing and live jazz music.
From 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Repeal Day, patrons of The Cruise Room can enjoy their first signature cocktail at 1933 pricing: a Tom Collins, Classic Martini or Sazarac for $.35 and a Side Car or Old Fashioned for $.50.
The Oxford Hotel will be featuring live jazz and swing music by Matt Skellenger in its lobby from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Skellenger is an electric bass player who has been composing, performing and recording music in Colorado for 25 years. Cruise Room guests are welcome to bring their drinks into The Oxford lobby to enjoy the live music.
The Oxford Hotel is located at 1600 17th Street.