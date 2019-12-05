Comments
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– More than a dozen students were on board a school bus when it was struck by a crane on a stolen utility truck on Thursday. The school bus was in Fountain when the incident happened.
The damage is mainly on the top of the bus.
Police said Sean Johnson stole a utility truck in Fountain and while driving off, the crane on the truck swung out of control and struck the bus.
A total of 17 students were on the Widefield School District bus when the crane struck it. No one was injured.
Police said Johnson drove away from the crash scene but was arrested a short time later.