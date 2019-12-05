  • CBS4On Air

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– More than a dozen students were on board a school bus when it was struck by a crane on a stolen utility truck on Thursday. The school bus was in Fountain when the incident happened.

Fountain school bus crash

(credit: Widefield School District)

The damage is mainly on the top of the bus.

Police said Sean Johnson stole a utility truck in Fountain and while driving off, the crane on the truck swung out of control and struck the bus.

Fountain school bus crash

(credit: Widefield School District)

A total of 17 students were on the Widefield School District bus when the crane struck it. No one was injured.

Fountain school bus crash

(credit: Widefield School District)

Police said Johnson drove away from the crash scene but was arrested a short time later.

