DENVER (CBS4) – Larimer Square is all decked out for the holidays. Santa visits every Saturday during December, and takes pictures with those who bring a camera.
On December 7th, precious pooches are invited for some quality time with Santa. Larimer Square is holding its annual Paws & Claus event. Pet-lovers can take a photo with their favorite family member and the man in red. The event is free, but organizers will be collecting donations that go to the Denver Animal Shelter.
“It’s just part of the magic of the holiday season. We’ve got a lot of things going on, between the Miracle Bar Pop-up, the Holiday Market next weekend, Santa, and all the décor as well. So it’s just kind of part of us really trying to bring the magic of the holiday season to the block and to Denver as well,” said Sallie Hutcheson, Marketing Manager for Larimer Square.
This is a first come, first served event, so there may be lines. And, if you can’t get your dog groomed up in time for Paw & Claus, here are some other Pet/Santa events:
12/8 Santa Claus & Paws at Cherry Creek Shopping Center
12/16 Pet Pictures with Santa at Park Meadows Shopping Center
12/22 Dog Meet & Greet With Santa at the Mile High Tree
LINK: Mile High Holidays