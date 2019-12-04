Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 76 is closed in both directions because of a serious crash, Brighton Police says. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure spans between the U.S. 85 and E-470 exits.
Investigators say one person has died, and at least another person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Video from Copter4 shows at least one vehicle seriously damaged in the median of the highway.
A red trailer in the middle of the road also appears to be damaged.
A truck was also damaged and was resting in the same median, but further along the roadway. Mutliple vehicles are reportedly involved.
It is unclear what caused the crash.