DENVER (CBS4) – Presidential candidate and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is coming to Aurora Thursday. He will announce his gun control platform at a town hall event near the Century Aurora movie theater.
State Rep. Tom Sullivan, who represents the area in the statehouse and whose son Alex was killed in the shooting, will be at the event Thursday.
“The mayor has been supportive of gun violence prevention since my son was murdered,” Sullivan said. “I’ve seen the plan and it looks like something we need.”
The event will take place at the Heritage Christian Center at Sable and Exposition in Aurora at 1:15 p.m., just a block from the theater where 12 people died and 70 others were hurt in the deadliest mass shooting in Colorado history.
Bloomberg will announce his policy and hold a roughly hour-long discussion with survivors and gun control advocates. It will be closed to the public.