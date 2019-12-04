AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by two drivers Wednesday night. Officers were called to East Smith Road, just east of Tower Road around 5:40 p.m.
Investigators said the pedestrian was walking along East Smith Road when they were hit by two vehicles. Witnesses said a third vehicle was involved and did not stay at the scene. The first two vehicles stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Their name will be released by the coroner.
According to Aurora police, the incident is the 30th traffic related fatality in Aurora in 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Mike Douglass at 303-739-6293.