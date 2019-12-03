LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police arrested suspected serial rapist Darrell Wall last week. Investigators are searching for possible additional victims connected to Wall.
An off-duty Lakewood police officer was in Fort Collins on Nov. 29 when she recognized the van and trailer of suspected serial rapist Wall, 49, who was wanted in Lakewood. With the help of the Fort Collins Police Department, Wall was arrested.
He was eventually transported to Jefferson County on multiple felony warrants that include sexual assault and false imprisonment.
Wall is suspected of luring transient and homeless women to his trailer and then allegedly sexually assaulting his victims.
Police say that Wall is known to refer to himself as “John.”
Detectives with Lakewood police believe there may be additional victims associated with Wall. He has been known to frequent the areas near 8th and Quail and along Colfax Avenue near Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood.
Anyone with information about Wall or possible assaults is asked to call Lakewood Police Detective Paisley at 303.987.7025.