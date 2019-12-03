Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Denver News, Phillip Lindsay


DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay spent his off day on Monday giving back to the community. He surprised a group of kids from the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club with a special visit — and shopping spree at JCPenney.

(credit: CBS)

Each kid received a $100 dollar gift card that they used to buy presents for their family and friends. Lindsay helped the kids shop — and create a memorable experience.

(credit: CBS)

“Kids need to think about more than just themselves,” Lindsay said.

Phillip Lindsay (credit: CBS)

“Most of them are going to be shopping for their brothers and sisters which is something that’s gonna be eye-opening and a great thing to see, them thinking about someone other than themselves.”

Comments

Leave a Reply