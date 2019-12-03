Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay spent his off day on Monday giving back to the community. He surprised a group of kids from the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club with a special visit — and shopping spree at JCPenney.
Each kid received a $100 dollar gift card that they used to buy presents for their family and friends. Lindsay helped the kids shop — and create a memorable experience.
“Kids need to think about more than just themselves,” Lindsay said.
“Most of them are going to be shopping for their brothers and sisters which is something that’s gonna be eye-opening and a great thing to see, them thinking about someone other than themselves.”