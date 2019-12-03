



Five years ago on Tuesday, a Denver police officer was seriously injured while on duty. Since then, John Adsit has started a charity to help other first responders who are hurt on the job.

On Giving Tuesday, he hopes you will help his mission.

Adsit knew his road to recovery wouldn’t be easy, but five years after the accident that nearly killed him, it’s taken him down a path he didn’t expect.

“I have put in probably way too much thought into this day,” Adsit said on Tuesday. “Five years has been really tough, 2019 for me being the fifth year has been the toughest especially mentally.”

It was Dec. 3, 2014 when Adsit was on a bike providing a safety patrol as students at East High School were protesting down Colfax Avenue. A driver had a seizure and the car dragged Adsit for half a block.

In April, he had his 35th surgery, a stint was put in his leg to keep circulation and avoid an amputation. Three more surgeries are planned for different procedures.

“You feel like you should be more grateful. You’re walking, you have your left arm, you have your left leg. You’re 48 years old, you’re not a spring chicken anyways, and you have a body of an 85 or 90-year-old half the time,” he said.

Since retiring in 2017, he’s tried to help out with organizations as he can. He’s supported Shield 616 which gives life-saving gear to police officers and the MC-1 foundation in Jefferson County. He wishes he could spend more time on his own foundation, Adsit Strong, was started while he was in the hospital and has taken on a mission of helping other first responders who are injured.

“There are a lot of people we’ve been able to bless over the past three and a half years since its inception. To see what it’s done and how it spread and how I can be involved in just small ways,” he said.

The foundation work has led to an unbreakable bond with Douglas County Detective Dan Brite. Brite has started to advocate for Mental Health Awareness at the same time his friend needs help too.

“The mental struggle has been a lot harder than the physical struggle. It’s a hard, hard topic to bring up,” he said. “It means being vulnerable and you know, it’s not all glitz and glamour at all, but it’s real life.”