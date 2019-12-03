BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Laviska Shenault Jr., one of the most dynamic players ever to play at the University of Colorado, is forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL draft. Shenault announced the decision on his Twitter page.

In a short video, the junior from Desoto, Texas thanked his coaches, family and friends and then expressed his decision.

“Laviska Shenault represented our relentless culture and was one of the most dynamic, dominant and versatile players that I have ever coached,” said CU coach Mel Tucker. “I look forward to watching him develop and compete at the elite level and thank him for his contributions on and off the field. Once a Buff, always a Buff.”

Laviska Shenault makes it official that he is headed to the NFL.@CBSDenver https://t.co/T02uVP8aVN — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 3, 2019

“Special thanks to the fans. You guys gave me strength, you guys pushed me when it was tough. I appreciate you all so much. You made me feel comfortable and confident more than I can express,” Shenault stated on social media.

Shenault battled through injuries during the 2019 season, but still finished with 56 catches for 764 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 161 yards.

It was the 2018 campaign when Shenault broke out. That year, he hauled in 86 passes for more than 1,000 yards. He also accounted for 11 touchdowns.

“I’m blessed to be in the position I am today, and I know my dad would be proud of the foundation I left as I pursue my dream of playing at the next level and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft,” said Shenault whose father died in a roadside traffic accident in 2009.

Shenault is the 10th CU player to declare early for the NFL draft and is expected to become the third to be taken in the first round. The NFL draft takes place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.