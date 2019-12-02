



– Visiting Highland, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cocktail bar to a cafe specializing in tea-based drinks.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Highland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Highland Tap and Burger

Topping the list is sports bar and gastropub Highland Tap and Burger, which offers burgers, chicken wings and more. Located at 2219 W. 32nd Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 892 reviews on Yelp. Highland Tap and Burger offers gourmet hamburgers, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive beer selection, which includes 20 craft brews on tap and more than 70 other beer varietals in bottles or cans. Williams & Graham Next up is bar and traditional American eatery Williams & Graham, situated at 3160 Tejon St. With 4.5 stars out of 785 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. Williams & Graham specializes in artisan cocktails and libations with a prohibition-era flair, featuring a list of over 60 timeless mixed drinks and a collection of spirits exceeding 500 bottles from all over the world. Root Down New American bistro Root Down is another exceptional choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1600 W. 33rd Ave., 4.5 stars out of 3,264 reviews. Noteworthy menu items to look for include the Colorado lamb sliders, roasted baby beet salad, carrot and Thai red curry soup, Moroccan roasted chicken and diver scallops, served alongside black beans, fried plantain, pickled onions, watercress and lemon habanero aioli. Teatulia Tea & Coffee Bar Last but not least, Teatulia Tea & Coffee Bar, an outlet to score coffee, tea and sandwiches, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 127 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2900 Zuni St. to experience it for yourself. This popular cafe offers a comprehensive menu of sparkling tea sodas, tea lattes, loose-leaf teas from across the globe, coffee drinks, kombuchas and other beverages. Options to try include the organic rooibos tea, basil tea soda with wild berry and lime, matcha, chai and the Purple Haze tea latte, consisting of lavender and Earl Grey.

Article provided by Hoodline.