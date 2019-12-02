DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council unanimously voted to approve a zoning change in University Hills Monday night that could change the landscape of the neighborhood. Developers have proposed building towers with apartments, office space and a hotel near South Colorado Boulevard and East Evans Avenue.
Council members heard from 21 constituents Monday night and approved the zoning change from five stories to 12 stories. The properties include 2100 S. Colorado Blvd., 4040 E. Evans Ave., 2140 S. Albion St., 2130-2150 S. Colorado Blvd. and 4102-4108 E. Evans Ave.
According to Denverite, the towers will house 86 residential units, 120-130 hotel rooms plus office space and a restaurant. The developers opted to pay into Denver’s affordable housing fund instead of providing below-market homes.