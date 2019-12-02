ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A husband and wife in Arvada known for their elaborate Christmas lights display made a big realization after a small setback this year. For the first time in nearly 20 years, someone stole one of their LED decorations last month.

If you live in Arvada, you probably already know about the display at 66th Avenue and Quay Court, along with how much time and effort goes into making it happen every year. The home is owned by Brent and Johanna Stephenson. The couple has been making the “Kandy Kane House” a holiday season must-see for two decades now.

“Every year he seems to have a bit more and more and more,” said Beverly Sunie, a neighbor.

What started out as one string of lights around the house is now an LED love affair with Christmas. The couple displays dozens of LED figures, including snowmen and reindeer, along with palm trees and flamingos.

“It takes about two and a half weeks,” said Brent. “I’ve got 94 hours in it so far this year.”

That’s why a stolen LED flamingo, wearing a Santa hat, really ticked Johanna off this year.

“After seeing him work so hard for all those hours, and to have kids already tearing it apart the first week, we had it up just really discouraged me and I got on there and said my piece,” she said.

Soon, more than a hundred neighbors responded to Stephenson’s post to a neighborhood group. Two neighbors even dropped off replacement flamingos.

“I shouldn’t have opened my mouth, but it’s nice to hear all the kudos and how many people enjoy his work,” said Johanna.

While the Stephensons aren’t dwelling on the small setback, they’re thankful for the realization that came along with it.

“You know, I was thinking about maybe this is the last year, maybe one more year,” said Brent. “And I said, ‘maybe somebody’s trying to tell us to do it a little bit longer,’ and we will now.”

Over the years, the couple’s light display has evolved. Now, they have a basket for neighbors to drop off canned food donations, and every year they dress up as Mr. and Mrs. Klaus and invite the neighborhood over. This year they’ll be hosting everyone on Dec. 21.