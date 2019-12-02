THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Thornton is bustling this Cyber Monday, as hundreds of associates are busily picking, packing, and shipping items. It’s all to ensure online shoppers get their purchases on time.
“Cyber Monday is so exciting for us. This is basically our Super Bowl,” said Angie Newman, Senior Public Relations Manager for Amazon.
More than 68 million people are expected to shop online for Cyber Monday, and hundreds of thousands of packages will be shipped out to Amazon shoppers as a result, thanks to workers — and technology — at Thornton’s facility.
“This fulfillment center opened in June 2018. We have about 1,500 associates working side by side next to the robotics and engineering that goes behind the scenes to get those packages to customers quickly,” said Newman.
Newman says the deals are undeniable, and the convenience of ordering online with a click takes shopping to a new level, especially with the holidays approaching.
“We’ve got something special for everybody. Anybody who’s shopping for someone on their list can get a great deal today. Especially Prime members. Prime members get fast, free shipping, and in some cases, less than two hours,” said Newman. “One of the best-selling items was the Echo Dot, so if you’re looking for one of those, they’re up to 56% off today. We’ve also got Amazon fashion.”
Other electronics, including Chromebooks, laptops, and gaming systems are also being sold with big discounts.
