DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos announced 2nd round quarterback, Drew Lock, will appear in his first regular season game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Over the course of the last couple of weeks, Lock was taking about eight to 10 reps a days. This week, he was taking close to 75% of the reps, a majority being with the first team.
Lock becomes the seventh different quarterback since Peyton Manning retired three years ago to start for the Broncos.
The Broncos activated Lock off of injured reserve on Saturday morning. He suffered a thumb injury from the preseason. In the three preseason games, he completed 31-of-51 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Sunday, the Broncos will try to sweep the season series with the Chargers for the 18th time in franchise history, and the first time since 2015.
