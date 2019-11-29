  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    10:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    11:00 AMCBS4 News Special
    11:30 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    12:30 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs

WATKINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy has fired shots at a person Friday morning.

This occurred near the intersection of Highway 36 at Peterson Road, midway between the towns of Watkins and Bennett.

Police radio traffic indicates roads in that area are still being closed and law enforcement personnel from neighboring agencies are being asked to help with the incident.

The deputy is not hurt, according to Sgt. Paul Gregory.

Gregory said supervisors from ACSO are still en route to the scene. Other information – including who has been shot and why, and the medical condition of that person – is not yet available.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply