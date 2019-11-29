WATKINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy has fired shots at a person Friday morning.
This occurred near the intersection of Highway 36 at Peterson Road, midway between the towns of Watkins and Bennett.
Scene near Peterson Road and Highway 36. Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting. We’ve learned so far that a suspect has been taken to the hospital and no deputies have been injured. Currently I can see a blockade set-up on E Colfax at Manilla Road. pic.twitter.com/sDnDrnAXxR
— Jacqueline Quynh (@jquynhreports) November 29, 2019
Police radio traffic indicates roads in that area are still being closed and law enforcement personnel from neighboring agencies are being asked to help with the incident.
We are working an OIS near Watkins. Information will be posted here. Still very early.
— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) November 29, 2019
The deputy is not hurt, according to Sgt. Paul Gregory.
Gregory said supervisors from ACSO are still en route to the scene. Other information – including who has been shot and why, and the medical condition of that person – is not yet available.
No deputies were injured. Suspect was transported to a hospital.
— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) November 29, 2019