DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – We have a wonderful update to a story we first told you about on Wednesday. Kelly Werthmann was out at the Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue, where they’ve been desperate to raise money to pay for a new water heater.

The old one broke down recently, making it difficult to keep the facility clean and the cats healthy.

RMFR began rescuing homeless, abandoned and neglected kittens and cats in 1982, and some of the appliances in their Denver facility have been around just as long.

The new water heater is expected to cost RMFR $4,000.

“We had a 20-year-old hot water heater that held about 50 gallons,” said Cari Dicke, RMFR’s Foster Care Coordinator and Board President. “Suddenly one day we didn’t have any hot water.”

Replacing the industrial water heater cost $4,000 and the rescue set up a GoFundMe account, hoping the community would make donations to cover the pricey yet necessary repair. They had raised about $1,800.

We’re happy to report that after our story aired on CBS4 News at 10 on Wednesday, our viewers donated big time — raising that amount to more than $9,000!

Officials say they they’ll use the extra money toward other necessary supplies and repairs.

“Thank you so much to all of the wonderful donors! We have received twice the amount of our original campaign. All donations go towards the cats of Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue for food, water, toys, bedding, etc. in addition to the water heater,” official wrote on the GoFundMe page on Thursday. “Thank you again! We appreciate your generosity so much! This holiday season is off to a great start!”

