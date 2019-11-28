Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Does taking a bit of a cat nap sound good to you? You’re not alone. Tatu, the lion cub born at the Denver Zoo this summer, is also a fan of taking a mid-day snooze! On Thanksgiving, the zoo shared a video of Tatu and his family enjoying some cozy cuddles.
“Tryptophan kicking in after the big turkey day meal?” zoo officials wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “You might have more in common than you think with a lion right now! Lions are cats, and that means cat naps are the name of the game, for upwards of 20 hours a day. So make like a lion, and find a nice spot to curl up. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!”