DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Dillon Ice Castles are returning to the mountain town this season. It’s one of six ice castle locations in North America, and they’re currently under construction.
Over the next month, ice artists will grow up to 10,000 icicles each day. Each of those is then placed by hand and sprayed with water to freeze them in place. The castles will reach a height of around 30 feet.
The company behind the ice castles is hoping for a Christmas opening, but an exact opening date is dependent on the weather.
“Mother Nature is our primary architect, and we are always amazed by what she allows us to create each season.” Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis said in a press release. “Our crew in Colorado has been working hard over the last few weeks laying out the castle’s design so we can build a unique, winter experience that is fun for people of all ages.”
Construction will take around 4,000 hours to complete. Tickets aren’t quite available yet, but presale vouchers are available until Monday, December 2nd.