(HOODLINE) – Looking for the best tattoo shops near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tattoo spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for tattoo.
Harbour Lights Social Club
First on the list is Harbour Lights Social Club. Located at 13990 E. Mississippi Ave. in Sable Ridge, the piercing and tattoo spot is the highest-rated tattoo shop in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
The Electric Crayon Tattoo
Next up is East Ridge-Ptarmigan Park’s The Electric Crayon Tattoo, situated at 13692 B E. Iliff Ave., Unit B. With 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, the tattoo and piercing spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Bonaroo Tattoo
Rocky Ridge’s Bonaroo Tattoo, located at 15464 E. Mississippi Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tattoo and piercing spot four stars out of 33 reviews.
InkSylum Tattoo
InkSylum Tattoo, a tattoo spot in Horseshoe Park, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1726 S. Chambers Road to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.