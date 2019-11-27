WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A shopping center parking lot in Westminster turned into the scene of a standoff with police Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Best Buy off Sheridan Boulevard around 7:40 p.m.
A suspect got into a minor accident with another car in the parking lot. Based on the suspect’s vehicle information, investigators determined that he had a misdemeanor warrant out of another jurisdiction and was possibly armed.
Police boxed the driver in with their vehicles and tried to communicate with him for about 30 minutes. When the suspect refused to leave the vehicle, officers fired two less lethal bean bag rounds into the back window of the suspect’s car.
The suspect was eventually apprehended by a police K9 and taken into custody without incident around 8:15 p.m.
No one was hurt in the incident, according to police. Investigators have not said if a gun was found inside the vehicle.