(CBS4) – It’s been almost a year since the tragic crash that killed Sancy Shaw. The mother of four was driving on Interstate 70 near Genesee on Christmas Eve when a drunk driver drifted, crossed the median and spun into them, investigators said. Her daughter Charlee was also in the car and suffered serious injuries.
“Coming up on the holiday season I’m visibly seeing it being hard for a lot of people,” said Sancy’s widower, Brett Shaw.
Since the accident Charlee has been in and out of Children’s Hospital. The 7-year-old girl has refused to give up and continues to heal.
CBS4 was at Children’s Hospital before Charlee had two rods removed from her legs, another milestone in her recovery.
“She’s continually been just source of hope, encouragement, and seeing her progress has lifted our spirits for sure,” Brett Shaw told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Her recovery has been an inspiration for her family. To keep Sancy’s memory alive the Shaw’s started the Sancy Shaw Memorial Scholarship and recently awarded their first scholarship.
To help raise money and keep the scholarship going, the art community in Steamboat Springs has come together to help. They’ve made a number of pieces of high end art that will be auctioned off, and the proceeds will go towards the scholarship.
“That was just something members of the art community decided they wanted to do something,” Shaw told CBS4.
The auction is currently open and will go until Dec. 6. For more information you can visit https://artforsancy.com/