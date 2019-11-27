LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The week of Thanksgiving, one pie shop will make between 2,000 and 2,5000 pies by hand for customers in the metro area. The owners of Granny Scott’s Pie Shop are celebrating more than 20 years with a popular following of loyal customers.

“This is the busiest day of the year for us, the day before Thanksgiving,” said owner Larry Green. “When they say ‘easy as pie,’ pie’s really easy as long as you don’t overwork the crust.”

The business opened in 1994 and Green bought it four years later. He said in that first year he had to make around 400 pies for the holiday. Green had to learn quickly how to keep up the technique started by the previous owner because he started just ten days before Thanksgiving that year.

“I’d never made a pie in my life so I bought a pie shop,” he said.

More than two decades later, he said the success of this business is based on those handmade pies baked with the best ingredients he can buy. He estimates he will make between 10,000-15,000 pies a year.

Green expects to bake 700 pumpkin pies, which are the most popular flavor. Pecan, Caramel Apple, Double Cherry, and Peach are among the other top sellers for the holidays. But his personal favorite to make is Amaretto Swiss Chocolate Mousse because it has so many steps. Over the years he has taken requests and tried to make pies that customers suggest with their own recipe.

“The best comment that we ever get is that this is like my grandmother’s,” Green said.

Customers were constantly coming in and out of the shop on Wednesday, many had pre-ordered their pies a week in advance.

Greeb sold out of pumpkin and pecan, unable to take any new orders for the holiday. The snow storm this week also complicated his business with many customers unable to pick up pies on Tuesday.

“I’ve come here the last three or four past years but I bought more and more pie each year,” said Connie Walker.

Walker bought ten pies to try and keep everyone in her family happy this Thanksgiving. She says the variety from this shop was so well received last year, she wanted to offer up the same amount of selection on Thursday.

“They’re not going to leave my house either inside of them or in their hand so that’s what we’re going to do,” Walker said. “I didn’t have to bake any of them.”

The name of the business goes back to the original owner, when Green took over he thought about changing the name but didn’t have a way to reference his own family that seemed as catchy as Granny Scott. All these years later, people still expect to see grandma inside making the pies but he’s more than happy to tell them who is truly behind all these baked goods.

“People will come in and say well where’s Granny?” he said. “And that’s me, Granny Larry.”