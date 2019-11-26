DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – It wasn’t only the kids taking advantage of the snowstorm in Denver. People of all ages found ways to stay entertained on the day off of work or school.

As expected, Washington Park was the usual hub of snow-related physical activity on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of people out in the park,” said Mitch Hunter. “You’ve got people running around, walking the dogs, it’s just another day.”

Among the many people enjoying the snowy weather was Richard Airey, whose beard was frozen solid. With spikes on his shoes, the competition runner braved the snow to train for upcoming races.

“The roads are pretty beat up, can’t get to work, so I figured I might as well get my run in, so I bundled up and here we are,” Airey said.

Mitch Hunter and his friend from out of town caught the most attention with how they decided to enjoy the snow. Since the two weren’t able to get to the ski slopes, Hunter’s friend drove around the neighborhood and park in his truck, while Hunter followed behind on his skies.

“Dude, it snowed 14 inches on the Front Range,” Hunter said. “We figured we should get out and slash some pow. “

The powdery snow wasn’t ideal for everything, which 9-year-old Brodie Sullivan quickly learned.

“This isn’t very good snowball ice,” he said.

Brodie and his family, who are visiting Denver from Fort Worth, TX, spent the day making the most of the snow.

“This is fun,” said Geoff Sullivan, Brodie’s father. “I think it snowed twice in the 10 or 11 years we’ve been in Texas. This is awesome.”

While snow and Thanksgiving aren’t the typical combination, it did make for some great memories.

“It is awesome. They’re out here having a blast, rolling around, and they’re going to get hot cocoa after this so, what a day, right?” Sullivan said.