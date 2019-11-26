GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Whether its two inches or 20, the city of Golden is committed to plowing every street after a storm. As soon as they get their primary and secondary streets passable, plow drivers like Paul Whillock are turning their attention to neighborhoods.

“I’ve been doing it for fifteen years,” Whillock said, “We will start in the middle and work our way out.”

Most cities will hit the side streets when snowfall reaches a certain mark. Mike VanDyke said it’s simply part of the city’s snow plan.

“We plow every street and it doesn’t matter if it is a two-inch storm or one of these,” said VanDyke.

Sounds great right? Residents like Michael Chaffey said as long as you’re ready.

“I think it’s a great idea but you got to get out before them and shovel your street or else you’re going to be boxed in.”

If that happens it can mean a few more throws of the shovel, but when you get hit with more than a foot of snow, it’s absolutely necessary.

“If you have any of these inclines, there have been a couple trucks get stuck already today, you can’t get up them if they don’t plow, they have to do it,” Chaffey said.

VanDyke said most citizens know they’re coming.

“If we don’t go in there it’s going to be pretty thick, it’s going to get really rutty and really rough to drive,” he said.

And no matter how long it takes, Whillock said they will hit every street.

“The end goal is to get us all home for Thanksgiving at least,” he said.