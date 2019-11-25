(HOODLINE) – Craving Greek food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
Consumers in the Aurora area usually spend more in fall at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business insights for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area restaurants grew to $27 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Athenian Restaurant
First on the list is Athenian Restaurant. Located at 15350 E. Iliff Ave. in Kingsborough, it is the highest-rated Greek restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 282 reviews on Yelp.
Gyros King
Next up is Meadow Hills’ Gyros King, situated at 15102 E. Hampden Ave., Suite B. With 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Gyroz
Ptarmigan Park’s Gyroz, located at 13698 E. Iliff Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fast food spot four stars out of 368 reviews.
Article provided by Hoodline.