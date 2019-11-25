DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Rescue Mission rescheduled their Thanksgiving Banquet-in-a-Box pickup because of Monday’s snowstorm. This year, Denver Rescue Mission is giving out 3,000 Thanksgiving food boxes which include a turkey, boxed mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned fruit and vegetables, gravy, and cranberry sauce.
Now, families will get their boxes Wednesday instead of Tuesday due to the weather.
Pre-registered families can pick up their boxes at Empower Field at Mile High, Parking Lot B, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pickup is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The turkey donation drop-off site at the Lawrence Street Shelter will also be closed Tuesday. It is expected to reopen Wednesday. Turkeys can also be donated at the Ministry Outreach Center and The Crossing.
Denver Rescue Mission is accepting donations until Wednesday at 6 p.m. You can also make a monetary donation to the Turkey Drive by texting “TURKEY” to 243365 or donating online.
As of Monday evening, 15,641 turkeys had been donated to Denver Rescue Mission, helping them surpass their Turkey Drive goal of 15,000.