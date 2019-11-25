BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado’s live mascot, Ralphie V, has officially retired. She appeared at her final game on Sunday.
Ralphie V has been the live buffalo that’s trampled across the CU football field for 12 seasons. Ralphie turned 13 in October, and CU Athletics say she is in great health.
Ralphie had missed the last two CU home football games after some changes in temperament raised safety questions for her handlers.
The CU Athletics website explains that as buffaloes age, their speed typically decreases. In Ralphie V’s case, she has been so excited to run that she has been running too fast and not responding to her normal cues.
Ralphie attended CU’s final home game against Washington on Sunday. She didn’t run, but her career was celebrated. The team wore helmets with a V to honor Ralphie V.
2019 marks the 53rd season that CU has a live buffalo lead the football team onto the field. Over those five decades, Ralphie has been held back from running just five times, including twice this season. CU is 39-37 in her career, including an 8-2 mark against Colorado State in Denver. Ralphie V is the second-longest serving Ralphie. The original buffalo ran at 78 games over 12 seasons.
Athletics personnel are currently in the process of identifying Ralphie VI.