ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Estes Park Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Griffith Court in Estes Park. They say they had already responded to the home for a welfare check.
Authorities say a man was shooting a firearm inside the home with a woman trapped inside.
When authorities contacted the man, shots were fired. The man was flown to a hospital. It is not clear how that man is doing.
No officers or deputies were hurt.
Details about what led to the disturbance were not released.
Anyone with more information about what happened is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.