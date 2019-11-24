  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Estevon Cruz, Pueblo News, Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance in Pueblo shot and killed a man.

Sgt. Franklyn Ortega says officers could hear the confrontation when they arrived at the residence just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers forced their way into the residence, encountered a threat and shot and killed the man. The Pueblo County coroner identified the man Sunday as 24-year-old Estevon Cruz of Pueblo.

Four officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated.

Saturday’s was the sixth officer-involved shooting in Pueblo in 2019. Four other people were killed, including a homicide suspect.

