DENVER (CBS4) – Hours for several U.S. Post Offices have been extended for the holiday season. Offices in Denver, Aurora, Littleton, Englewood, Golden, Broomfield and Westminster will now be open later on Saturday and Sundays.
The new hours will last until Christmas.
“As we count down to the holidays, we know how demanding the season can be as we rush to get everything done on time. Staying open later on the five Saturdays and Sundays before Christmas will help our customers’ check holiday mailing off their to-do list,” said Denver Postmaster Lora McLucas.
The Postal Service expects to deliver more than 800 million packages and nearly 12 billion pieces of mail between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
Officials remind customers they can purchase Priority Mail package supplies at usps.com and have them picked up from their home for free the next day.
2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for estimate delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:
- 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code™ 093 only) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®
- 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
- 14 — USPS Retail Ground service
- 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express® service
- 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- 21 — Priority Mail service
- 23 — Priority Mail Express* service