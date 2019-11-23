BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Steven Montez will never forget his first game at Folsom Field four long years ago.

“My first pass play was to Kabion Ento,” recalled the 5th year senior quarterback. “It was a comeback route that he ended up taking to the house so I definitely remember my first time being out at Folsom.”

Between then and now, the senior from El Paso has created quite a legacy for himself. He’s on pace to set schools records for touchdown passes, career passing yards and total offense.

“The season is not over so I really haven’t had time to sit back and take it all in,” said Montez. “I’m definitely thought about how long I’ve been here and it’s an absolute blessing.”

“He’s a guy that I know what we’re gonna get from,” said head coach Mel Tucker. “He’s going to compete, he’s going to give us 100%, great effort, play hard for his teammates and I just wish I had more time with him I really do.”

Before Steven’s time is up in the black and gold he has one, well two things, left to accomplish.

“Win, win. That’s really the most important thing to me,” said Montez. “I could throw for zero passing yards and if we win, I don’t care.”

With only 16 wins in his 37 career starts, Montez probably hasn’t had the amount of success on the field that he would have liked. But with a win on Saturday in his final home game vs. Washington, that would be a well-deserved, memorable moment to end a long career in Boulder.