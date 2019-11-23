  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Football Today
    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brighton Fire, Brighton News, Brighton Police, Bromley Lane, U.S. 85

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police and firefighters responded to a serious crash on U.S. 85 Saturday morning. It happened at Bromley Lane.

(credit: Brighton)

Authorities say one person was trapped and crews had to extricate them. That person was airlifted to Denver Health in critical condition.

A serious crash closed U.S. 85 at Bromley Lane. (credit: Brighton)

Pictures from the scene appear to show a small vehicle wedged under the back of a semi tractor trailer. It is unclear what caused the crash.

(credit: Brighton)

The crash caused both directions of the highway to shut down. Those lanes were later reopened and the crash was cleared from the road before 10 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply