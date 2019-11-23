Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police and firefighters responded to a serious crash on U.S. 85 Saturday morning. It happened at Bromley Lane.
Authorities say one person was trapped and crews had to extricate them. That person was airlifted to Denver Health in critical condition.
Pictures from the scene appear to show a small vehicle wedged under the back of a semi tractor trailer. It is unclear what caused the crash.
The crash caused both directions of the highway to shut down. Those lanes were later reopened and the crash was cleared from the road before 10 a.m.