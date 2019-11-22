  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri
DENVER (CBS4) – A two part storm system that first hit Colorado on Wednesday will slowly move away on Friday. The storm has brought a few inches of snow to most of the Front Range and significantly more to the mountains.

Snow in Denver on Friday morning. (credit: CBS)

The snow in the metro area is expected to end by Noon on Friday with minor additional accumulation.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Snow will likely linger through the afternoon and possibly into the evening in the mountains with 2-4 inches of additional snowfall along the I-70 mountain corridor.

(source: CBS)

As of 8 a.m. Friday, official snowfall in Denver since Wednesday was 1.4 inches which brings the total for the season to just over 15 inches. That’s more than 4 inches above normal through November 22. So yes, it’s definitely been a snowier than normal season so far in the metro area.

(source: CBS)

Once the snow ends statewide by late Friday evening, skies will clear allowing for plenty of sunshine this weekend. A total of 16 ski areas will be open starting Saturday which may be a record in Colorado before Thanksgiving. Genuine “blue bird” conditions will greet skiers and snowboarders over the weekend with at least 6 inches of fresh powder at most areas.

(source: CBS)

 

More than 6 inches of snow at Steamboat this week (source: Steamboat Resort)

