THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Cesar Galvan was sentenced to 170 years to life in prison Friday for a series of sexual assaults committed against women inside their own homes. Prosecutors say Galvan, 28, broke into multiple homes in Thornton late at night from 2016 to 2018 and sexually assaulted at least three women.
According to a statement from prosecutors:
- Galvan sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman at her apartment at 511 E. 88th Avenue in Thornton on On Dec. 22, 2016. “He put a knife to her throat, but she fought him off as he ripped off her panties and attempted to sexually assault her. He fled the apartment after she was able to grab her Taser,” prosecutors said.
- On Feb. 5, 2017, Galvan entered the bedroom window of an apartment at 8849 Pearl Street in Thornton and held his knife against the throat of a 25-year-old woman who was asleep in her bed. “He ripped off her panties, strangled her at knife-point and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman was able to free herself and fled the apartment,” prosecutors said.
- On April 14, 2018, a 39-year-old woman was in bed in her apartment at 8859 Pearl Street in Thornton when she woke to find Galvan in her bedroom holding a knife. “He grabbed and strangled her, threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her,” prosecutors said.
In addition to being sentenced to 170 years for his crimes, Galvan was declared a sexually violent predator.
“The defendant’s actions demonstrate the evil that exists in society and that is everyone’s worst nightmare,” District Attorney Dave Young said. “This sentence not only will assure the public that he is no longer a threat to innocent victims, but it also brings justice to these three women whose lives will never be the same.”
In August, an Adams County District Court jury convicted Galvan on 21 charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by threats and force, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon, burglary, aggravated robbery, assault by strangulation and second-degree assault on a peace officer.
Adams County District Judge Mark Warner said Galvan’s acts were “calculated and predatory. He appears to be remorseless over the horrific and terrifying acts he committed against the victims in what they believed was the safety and sanctity of their homes.”