DENVER (CBS4)– Legend has it that Santa knows all languages in order to communicate with all children around the world. On Thursday, Santa used sign language to visit with children at the Cherry Creek Mall.

“We wanted to see Santa and Signing Santa!” said Ray.

Ray and his son Ashton visited with Santa. While every kid likes to see the jolly old elf, Ray, who is deaf, was just as moved as his son to see a Santa who could sign.

“It’s very inspiring and I think it’s very important for kids to be able to see that’s not just deaf parents but it’s really anybody, including Santa,” said Ray.

Opal Geisler also got to visit with Kris Kringle.

Her mother Katie asked her, “Do you like that you can come see Santa who can sign with you?”

Opal responded with a nod of her head.

Her parents agree that representation matters because kids like to be able to connect with people like them.

“I just think that it’s something that’s amazing for a community to have somebody as cool as this guy who can communicate with kids who otherwise may not get to have that experience,” said Katie.

Ray said growing up deaf with a deaf father, he wishes he had a signing Santa to visit, but he’s glad he could at least share memory day with his son.

“It’s just really critical for children to feel connected to somebody like Santa,” said Ray.

This is the 25th year for the Signing Santa event at the Cherry Creek Mall.