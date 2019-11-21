SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Hearings
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right/Hearings will start again 1015-1030AM
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, Freezing Fog, Rime Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – A large, complex and slow-moving storm system produced areas of dense fog along parts of Colorado’s Front Range Thursday morning. Fog is simply a cloud with a base that is touching the ground.

Rime ice coats trees along Interstate 70 in Genesee. (credit: CBS4 Photojournalist Eddie Castro)

Because temperatures were below freezing supercooled liquid water droplets inside the cloud froze on contact with vertical surfaces such as trees, fences, light poles and signs. Light drizzle, mist and flurries inside the cloud also froze onto surfaces such as less traveled roads, sidewalks, bridges, overpasses and interstate on/off ramps.

In addition to sometimes being a problem on the ground, rime ice can also be a problem in the air if an airplane is flying through clouds with a lot of supercooled water inside. Those cloud droplets can freeze on contact with an airplane’s wing, causing it to lose lift.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply