



– Four years after the death of 23-month old Javion Johnson, his mother’s boyfriend was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder. The autopsy report stated that Johnson died as a result of blunt force and thermal injuries.

Johnson’s grandfather, Earl Lampley, told CBS4 police showed him pictures of Johnson with serious burns on his legs, in between his thighs, on his genitals and bottom.

Prosecutors say Johnson sustained the injuries while in the care of his mother, Candice Lampley, and her boyfriend, DeLonta Crank.

A man who knew Lampley and Crank said he was called to check on the boy on July 8, 2015, and knew something was wrong right away. Quintaviax Wallace said Johnson was in bed with his 9-year-old brother and his lips were purple and he wouldn’t wake up.

Wallace said he didn’t wait for an ambulance and rushed Johnson to St. Joseph Hospital, a few blocks away, but it was too late.

Lampley pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death and in 2016 she was sentenced to 25 years in prison for her role in her son’s death.

Crank pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in late August.

“While I am pleased this case is now behind us, Javion’s death and the horrific details surrounding it continue to affect everyone involved including Javion’s three young siblings who witnessed the abuse and were also victims of it,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced major changes to the child welfare system after Johnson’s death. Johnson was one of three child abuse deaths in Denver within 18 months — and all three had been reported to the Department of Human Services before their deaths.

“The details of this case contributed to the creation of the city’s Child Safety Net Impact Team to improve coordination between agencies and protect at-risk children and families,” officials said after announcing Crank had been sentenced to 40 years behind bars.